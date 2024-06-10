© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Oklahoma sheriff suspended after embezzlement, bribery charges

KOSU | By Cait Kelley
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:39 AM CDT
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office

The suspension last week follows a May 20 decision against Morris by the Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners filed an application for Morris's removal after his first felony charge was filed and after meeting in executive session with the district attorney.

According to an affidavit first obtained by NonDoc, Morris illegally sold his personal Polaris utility vehicle to the sheriff’s office for $29,000, through Vicars Powersports, and received a Can-Am as part of the process.

Morris has also been accused of negotiating free repairs for his Polaris UTV in exchange for letting Advantage Truck and Auto upcharge repairs for two Pittsburg County sheriff's office vehicles. He denies any wrongdoing.

Morris has been the Pittsburg County sheriff since 2016 and is running for reelection in the Republican primary on June 18.

He is suspended until his removal trial, which is scheduled to begin July 22 in Pittsburg County Courthouse.

Cait Kelley