© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Young Kansas Citians experiencing trauma from violent crime want their voices heard

KCUR
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:24 PM CDT

Young people in Kansas City are feeling the effects of violent crime. Youth Ambassadors, a Kansas City nonprofit, is helping kids work through the trauma, build resilience and have a voice in their community.

Young people in Kansas City are feeling the effects of violent crime. Youth Ambassadors, a Kansas City nonprofit, is helping kids work through the trauma, build resilience and have a voice in their community.

Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3
Tags
HPPR News HPPR News