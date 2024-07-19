Glitch from Austin-based company CrowdStrike grounds flights at ABIA and worldwide

A glitch within an Austin-based cybersecurity company's software update has grounded flights and disrupted technology systems around the world.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said travelers flying out Friday should check their flight status before heading to the airport. American, Delta and United grounded all of their flights Friday morning after the company, CrowdStrike, pushed out a software update to Microsoft Windows systems that contained a "defect," the company said in a statement.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," the company said. "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."

As of 7 a.m., ABIA said some Delta flights are resuming operation worldwide, but delays should be expected.

Capital Metro, Austin's public transit agency, said it was also affected by the global technology outage and that some riders may be experiencing delays.

The outage has also affected 911 call centers in some states, disrupted hospital and banking systems in multiple countries and knocked some television stations off the air in France and Australia, NPR reports.

This is a developing story. Scroll below for updates from ABIA or click here.

