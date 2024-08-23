Focus: Black Oklahoma was at the DNC in Chicago. Here's what they heard

The Democratic National Convention ended in Chicago Thursday night, capping off a ceremony in which Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her nomination for president from the Democratic Party.

Harris has only officially been in the race for one month, following President Joe Biden’s choice to drop out July 21 . However, she received support from Oklahoma’s DNC delegates, with 36 officially casting their vote for her Wednesday.

It is unlikely that Harris wins Oklahoma in the general election, as all 77 counties voted for her challenger, former President Donald Trump, in both 2016 and 2020.

Reporters from Focus: Black Oklahoma visited Chicago to cover the DNC with an eye toward Oklahoma.

Young voters excited about the Harris-Walz ticket

Nationally, young voters have tended to side with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Some of Oklahoma’s delegates are among them.

JeKia Pendleton Harrison, a delegate to the convention and the president of Young Democrats of Oklahoma, said Harris’ entrance in the race has renewed enthusiasm among her cohort.

“What we have is a level of excitement that we haven’t seen probably since Barack

Obama ran for office,” Pendleton Harrison said. “And it’s not just because Kamala Harris is a Black woman, an AAPI woman, but it’s really because of some of the issues that she stands for as well.”

Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, Oklahoma’s youngest legislator, also took a trip to Chicago to support Harris’ nomination. He currently represents Oklahoma House District 89 and said the Harris-Walz ticket reflects the vision of many young Oklahomans.

“I do think the Harris-Walz ticket is incredibly representative of someone like myself because they’re running on issues that really mean a lot young people in Oklahoma — things like climate change, things like being sure that the economy works better for my generation and a lot of young people in Oklahoma,” Alonso-Sandoval said.

Oklahomans confident Harris and Walz will act on issues that affect their daily lives

Oklahomans at the convention reported feeling seen by the Harris-Walz ticket. Walz’s Midwestern roots have been a point of a connection for individuals across Middle America.

Alicia Andrews, the Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman, said Walz has a unique ability to understand Oklahoma’s specific challenges in ways their opponents do not.

“He is from Minnesota, he’s plain-spoken,” Andrews said. He talks about kitchen table issues, and he could be from Oklahoma. He talks about Midwest things and, if he is there, and gets to shape the agenda, I am sure that Oklahoma’s agenda will be addressed."

Joshua Harris-Till, a delegate from Oklahoma, said he supports the Harris-Walz ticket to ensure children receive quality education.

“As a father, I fear that the educational standards that exist within this country, when we talk about these attacks on DEI, when we talk about these attacks on diversity, that’s my daughter’s future that I’m looking at,” Harris-Till said.

KOSU Digital Producer Abigail Siatkowski assisted in compiling this report.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma Audience members at the DNC.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma The crowd at the DNC representing all 50 states.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma Comedian Kenan Thompson performs at the DNC.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma DNC audience members cheer for Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma The crowd at the DNC.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the DNC.

Jamie Glisson / Focus: Black Oklahoma / Focus: Black Oklahoma A DNC goer shows off his Harris-Walz gear.