Kansas community colleges say more students are living on-campus this fall

Community colleges across Kansas are reporting an increase in students living on campus as classes resume for the fall semester.

According to the Kansas Association of Community Colleges, institutions in the southwest quadrant of the state reached 100% capacity for on-campus housing a few weeks before the scheduled start of classes.

At Garden City Community College, director of residential life Chip Schuler said housing on campus was full as of Monday with about 440 students, an increase from last year’s figure of 380 students. Schuler said he believes the increase is tied to new offerings at the college, such as the John Deere agricultural technology program and a new STEM Success Center with robotics and chemistry labs.

On the eastern side of the state, officials from both Butler Community College in El Dorado and Allen County Community College in Allen report on-campus housing are full. Labette Community College president Mark Watkins said in a statement that campus dorms for LCC are 93% full as of Aug. 7 and expected to rise. Independence Community College and Kansas City, Kansas, Community College also are at capacity for on-campus living, according to KACC.

KACC representatives also said overall student enrollment was up across Kansas community colleges, although the official headcounts for state institutions have not been finalized. Student headcount data for the fall semester is tallied and presented in late September.

AJ Dome / Kansas Reflector DJ Messerly, left, and Mike Shipman, both natives of Chapman, review their courses at Garden City Community College during orientation Aug. 18, 2024. Messerly and Shipman chose the southwest Kansas community college for its affordability and range of programs

DJ Messerly and Mike Shipman, friends from Chapman in Dickinson County, said they chose Garden City Community College for its affordability and range of programs. Shipman is enrolled in the automotive technology program, while Messerly is studying sports science. Both are living on campus in dormitory halls.

“A lot of the kids we’ve met are all from like, this area (southwest Kansas),” Shipman said. “Besides international students, we’re probably the farthest kids from Kansas to come here.”

Messerly said on-campus living is good for long-distance students who may not have friends at the college they’re attending. He recommends taking part in campus activities as a social ice breaker.

“Just go out and talk to people,” Messerly said. “Especially in the dorms, everyone’s out from like 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. I’m really introverted usually, but that makes it easier (to make friends).”

New students at GCCC took part in orientation activities Sunday amid 105-degree heat. Recent high school graduates and transfer students toured the campus to get acquainted with their classrooms and meet their instructors. Schuler said the first week of the semester involves “a lot of paperwork” for him to complete as students get comfortable with their room assignments and course schedules.

“We’re just trying to get everybody in and settled,” Schuler said. “It’s a great situation to be in.”

Briana Hernandez and Johana Lira are studying nursing at GCCC. Because they are Garden City residents, they are not required to live on campus. They said affordability and convenience are the two biggest reasons why they chose to attend their local community college over a four-year university.

“There’s lots of opportunities here to try new stuff and be open-minded,” Lira said.

Both Lira and Hernandez said it feels strange transitioning from high school life to the hustle and bustle of college.

“It’s very much, like: ‘Figure it out on your own,’ ” Lira said.

“It’s more about yourself, no more parents being behind you,” Hernandez said. “This is where your adult life starts.”

