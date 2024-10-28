Voter assaults Bexar County poll worker after being asked to remove Trump hat

A 63-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a 69-year-old Bexar County election worker at the Johnston Library polling site on Thursday night.

An incident report said Lutzenberger was “wearing a red “MAGA” or “TRUMP” baseball cap” at the polling site.

The election worker, 69, asked him to remove it, and Lutzenberger complied at first.

Under Texas law, it is illegal to wear or display any campaign or party material inside a polling site, and it can bring a $500 fine.

As Lutzenberger walked out of the polling area, he had the hat on again, according to the report. The election worker asked him to remove it again. Lutzenbeger struck the worker in the chest and face with his fists and then left the scene, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

“I can’t tell to what extent the connection was made, but the victim seemed to push off the suspect, then turned toward the victim and punched him at least two possibly three times right in the face and then they separated, and the suspect left the location," Salazar said.

Joey Palacios / TPR Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar at a press conference on Friday Oct. 19, 2024.

The poll worker was treated by EMS and released.

Deputies arrested Jesse Lutzenberger at his home shortly after the incident and was sent to the Bexar County Jail. He faced a charge of assaulting an elderly person. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released from the Bexar County jail on Friday.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen held a news conference on Friday, flanked on both sides by sheriff's deputies.

TPR asked her if election workers have been subjected to threats and if she and others in the elections department feel safe. "We have some very experienced people with us. This one is definitely different," Callanen said. "People are feeling the stress."

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement that he plans to ‘vigorously prosecute” Lutzenberger.

