In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Walters announces new office to ensure ‘right to pray’ in Oklahoma schools

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:01 PM CST
State Superintendent Ryan Walters at a January 2024 press conference at the Oklahoma Capitol
Lionel Ramos
/
OPMX
State Superintendent Ryan Walters at a January 2024 press conference at the Oklahoma Capitol

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is continuing his efforts to align Oklahoma’s education policies with those of the incoming Trump Administration.

State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the creation of the Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism on Tuesday.

A press release from Walters said the new office within the state Department of Education is in line with a top education priority of President-elect Trump — Freedom to Pray — and will be charged with ensuring parents, teachers and students can practice their religion and display their patriotism freely. It will also oversee investigations when pushback inevitably comes over allowing the open practice of religion in public schools.

“The radical left never misses a chance to co-opt the teacher unions and their minions to indoctrinate our children against traditional values of faith and family,” Walters said.

He also said declining academic outcomes in Oklahoma’s public schools are directly linked to the dismantling of those values. He said guidance will be issued in the coming days to make sure the right to pray in schools is safeguarded.

Tuesday’s announcement of the Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism comes a few days after Walters asserted his support for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education in favor of education block grants to states. The press release goes on to say Walters will be highlighting how the state department is planning to allocate resources to support and expedite Trump’s education agenda.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
