© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One person in Texas reported ill in E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published November 18, 2024 at 11:56 AM CST
Bags of carrots in assorted shapes and sizes.
Clive Gee / Reuters
/
X07063
Bags of carrots in assorted shapes and sizes.

Califorrnia-based Grimmway Farms issued a recall Saturday of multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.

At least 39 people, including one in Texas, have become ill due to an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple brands of organic carrots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported people from 18 states have been affected by the outbreak. One person has died, and 15 people have been hospitalized.

Brands include Target's Good & Gather, Bunny Luv, Trader Joe's, Nature's Promise, Cal-Organic and others. The products were sold nationwide but are no longer in stores for sale.

Brands of contaminated baby organic carrots have best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12.

Whole organic carrots have no best-if-used-by-dates on the bags but were available for purchase in stores from around Aug. 14 through Oct. 23.

The CDC urges people to throw out the recalled carrots and wash and sanitize items or surfaces that they may have touched.

Most people with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually begin three to four days after consuming the bacteria.

Click here for a full list of recalled brands.

Copyright 2024 Texas Public Radio

Tags
HPPR News TexasHPPR NewsE.coli
Marian Navarro