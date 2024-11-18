One person in Texas reported ill in E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots

Califorrnia-based Grimmway Farms issued a recall Saturday of multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.

At least 39 people, including one in Texas, have become ill due to an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple brands of organic carrots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported people from 18 states have been affected by the outbreak. One person has died, and 15 people have been hospitalized.

Brands include Target's Good & Gather, Bunny Luv, Trader Joe's, Nature's Promise, Cal-Organic and others. The products were sold nationwide but are no longer in stores for sale.

Brands of contaminated baby organic carrots have best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12.

Whole organic carrots have no best-if-used-by-dates on the bags but were available for purchase in stores from around Aug. 14 through Oct. 23.

The CDC urges people to throw out the recalled carrots and wash and sanitize items or surfaces that they may have touched.

Most people with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually begin three to four days after consuming the bacteria.

Click here for a full list of recalled brands.

