To thwart porch pirates, this police department offers up its address for package delivery

If you happen to stop by the Round Rock Police Department around this time of year, don't be surprised if you spot a bunch of boxes and packages inside the building.

That's because now through Dec. 20, Round Rock residents can ship their packages directly to the police department for free to help prevent the possibility of package theft.

The program is called "Operation Front Porch."

"When you have those packages delivered to your house, you have those thieves — we also call them porch pirates — that help themselves to those unattended packages," Police Chief Allen Banks said. "This is what we're trying to prevent."

Banks told KUT the program also helps free up officers, so that they can respond to other crimes.

"It keeps them available to handle high priority calls as opposed to taking a report for a missing toaster," he said.

He said residents have up to three days to pick up their packages once they arrive at the police department.

And contrary to popular belief, Banks said, officers do not "go through" or search packages.

"We don't do that. We put it in a secure area, and we wait for you to come and pick it up," he said.

Banks said the department also offers "safety exchange zones" in the lobby and parking lot for residents using Craigslist or other exchange websites to buy or sell items.

"It's well lit, it's open 24 hours [a day], seven days a week," he said.

Other Austin-area police departments – including Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Manor, Pflugerville and San Marcos – offer similar programs.

The Austin Police Department also notes it usually sees an increase in vehicle crimes during the holiday season. Its website warns thieves typically target vehicles in popular shopping areas, like malls and convenience stores.

To prevent theft, the department recommends that residents always lock their cars, take all keys and leave no valuables in plain sight.

