Oklahoma legislature considers bills on nuclear energy

A series of bills related to nuclear energy passed unanimously out of legislative energy committees on Wednesday and Thursday.

House Bill 1375 , authored by Rep. Brad Boles (R-Marlow) would require the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to hire a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study on nuclear generation in the state. Twin legislation from Sen. George Burns (R-Pollard) passed out of the Senate Energy Committee Thursday.

“I think that when we're looking at being energy independent, this is a great opportunity to grow Oklahoma's industry and invest in economic development,” said Sen. Kristen Thompson (R-Edmond) during the Senate meeting.

Burns also introduced legislation that would set rules for replacing retired coal-fired power plants with nuclear reactors or a natural gas-powered electric generation facility. Senate Bill 131 would require utility companies to alert the Corporation Commission if they elect to retire the facility and include a cost study of replacement options for the site.

Companies would also be tasked with prioritizing nuclear reactors and submitting reasoning and evidence should they not move forward with the replacement.

The possibility of nuclear generation in Oklahoma has been introduced in years past without success. Sen. Dave Rader (R-Tulsa) said it’s time for the state to prepare for a future with nuclear energy.

“We need to vote for this and this is just another way for Oklahoma to be ahead in all things energy,” Rader said. “Thank you for doing it. I'm encouraging you to make it even faster than what you have in your mind, we need to have this done ASAP.”

