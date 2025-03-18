Oklahoma State Department of Health reports two more probable measles cases, public exposure sites

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is reporting two additional probable measles cases in the state, with possible public exposure sites in Owasso and Claremore.

OSDH reported the state’s first probable measles cases March 11 . An OSDH spokesperson told StateImpact at the time the agency wasn’t releasing the geographic details of these cases because they “don’t pose a public health risk and to protect patient privacy.”

All four cases occurred among unvaccinated individuals and were associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, which has so far infected nearly 300 people.

OSDH said in a press release it “immediately began its investigation” upon receiving notification of the two new cases March 14. It said their initial exposure was not from the two cases announced March 11.

The virus can linger in the air for about two hours after an infected individual has left the room. Potential measles exposure locations include:

Kohl's, 12405 E. 96th St. N., Owasso: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27

1:30 - 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27 Aldi, 9259 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso: 4:20 - 7 p.m., Feb. 27

4:20 - 7 p.m., Feb. 27 Walmart Supercenter, 12101 E. 96th St. N., Owasso: 5:15 - 8 p.m., Feb. 27

5:15 - 8 p.m., Feb. 27 Sam's Club, 12905 E. 96th St. N., Owasso: 7 - 9:21 p.m., Feb. 27

7 - 9:21 p.m., Feb. 27 Sprouts Farmers Market, 9601 N. 133rd E. Ave., Owasso: 7:30 - 10:02 p.m., Feb. 27

7:30 - 10:02 p.m., Feb. 27 Lowe's Home Improvement, 1746 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd., Claremore: 7 - 9:27 p.m., March 2

OSDH said in the release if an individual visited these locations during the dates and timeframes identified and is unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or has concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information on this form . Someone from OSDH or the Tulsa Health Department will contact them for further information and guidance.

“Possibly exposed individuals who are not immune through vaccination or prior infection should exclude themselves from public settings for 21 days from the date of their potential exposure,” the release read.

In a previous press release , OSDH defined a probable measles case as one that shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and lacks a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case.

“There are potential factors that can impact our ability to obtain (OR can prevent) confirmatory measles testing within the optimal timeframe including an individual not seeking care, potential symptoms not being reported to us in a timely manner, suboptimal specimen quality, etc.,” the OSDH spokesperson told StateImpact last week.

The spokesperson said because the cases are probable, they will not be publicly listed on the CDC’s website because the agency only displays confirmed measles case counts. A confirmed case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and has a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. It spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn’t washed their hands.

The CDC notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. During the 2023-24 school year , the CDC reported Oklahoma kindergartners’ vaccine exemption rate rose to 5.7%. Oklahoma kindergarteners had an 88.3% vaccination rate against measles, meaning they received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.

Clinicians are advised to report measles cases immediately upon suspicion to the OSDH epidemiologist-on-call to ensure a timely public health response.

