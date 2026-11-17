ELKHART, Kan. — On an overcast Saturday afternoon, Main Street remained quiet except for the distant hum of traffic on U.S. Hwy. 56. It’s as if everyone had left town for the weekend, joked business owner Laura Martin.

“It’s like the town kind of empties out,” she said.

Stepping into Sew Loved Quilt Shop , any visitor would discover that was far from true. Beyond bolts of fabric, shelved bookcase-style along the walls, the sound of women’s laughter beckoned. A washer and dryer rumbled in the background and the savory tang of home cooking infused the air.

The environment sparked a sense of comfort familiar to college students home for the weekend, or weary travelers arriving at a cozy roadside inn. People come from four states for quilting retreats like this, said Martin.

“Out here in a town of 1,800, I never expected it,” Martin said. “But I have become a destination.”

That was not always the vision. The vision was a fabric store — and even that was a dream long in the making. First, came Martin’s conversion to quilting.

Martin was a farm girl. She grew up near Ness City, Kan., attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan., and married her college sweetheart. After grad school, the couple moved to Fort Worth, where her husband worked as a software engineer. The Martins settled in Texas, absorbed with child-rearing and life in the fast-paced metropolitan area. Theirs was a typical path for rural Kansans who build lives far from their hometowns.

When her mother took up quilting, “I was mortified,” Martin said. “I thought only old people quilted.” Martin even denied her mother’s requests for quilt shop outings during visits, saying “’people don’t quilt here, Mom.”

But Martin’s mother-in-law was also a quilter who brought her sewing machine during extended visits. Martin saw the process: study the pattern, cut fabric, follow instructions.

“I thought, ‘I can do that. I can read,’” Martin said. She soon moved to more advanced steps: sew quilts, become a frequent fabric shopper, dream about your own shop.

Her husband was skeptical.

“He said, ‘You want to do what with our money?’” she recounted. But she followed his stipulations: she’d work at a fabric shop, learn the ropes and do some serious research into best practices for first-time business owners.

In 2015, empty-nested, the Martins moved back to Kansas to be closer to their parents. Smalltown life was appealing. Elkhart, her husband discovered, offered more reliable Internet service than Fort Worth, a key factor for his remote work.

Martin set about renovating a storefront. She used available funds to avoid debt, drawing on her own retreat experiences for inspiration.

“Showers and toilets that weren’t stalls — I wanted doors for privacy,” she said. “I went with dormitory sleeping because I didn’t want to get into hotel taxes.” To assist light sleepers, Martin offered earplugs and a bookshelf stocked with cozy mysteries. She supplied linens and towels. Cost per bed was set at $25 a night.

The shop’s kitchen features a backyard barbeque grill, Instapot, crock pot, double-size refrigerator — “no oven, because I’d need a caterer’s license, and I’m a quilter, not a cook,” Martin said.

Nor is she a dorm mother.

“I leave at 5 p.m.,” Martin said. “They are free to sleep, eat, sew, even shop if they run out of supplies. They keep a running tally and we settle up the next day.”

That confidence contrasts Martin’s mindset in 2018 before opening day. She had fielded questions from dubious Elkhart residents and skittish contractors, even “bossed my dad around about where to put the sheetrock,” while he wondered, he later confessed, if his daughter would succeed.

Now Martin wondered, “Who would even travel this far to purchase fabric?” Was it possible to build a community?

That’s when her husband, the original skeptic, offered a game-changing idea.

He suggested she offer free retreats to bring people in, and Martin sat down immediately to design a coupon.

Her first group raved about the retreat, the fabric, and the accommodations. They spread the word about Sew Loved and how much fun they’d had. Then everything went silent as the COVID lockdown limited gatherings.

“The pandemic was rough,” Martin recalled. The shop was eerily quiet, beds unrumpled and refrigerators white and bare. She remembered business mentor John Showart’s words at a Destination Bootcamp workshop Martin had attended through funding from Network Kansas . She’d been inspired: “If you do it, and do it well, customers will come.”

“He didn’t totally come out and say my dreams were too small, but that’s what I realized,” Martin said. That conviction kept her going.

When gathering restrictions finally lifted, occasional bookings became a steady stream. Soon, Martin called her father to ask if might want to flip another building, and the shop moved to a larger space across the street.

Next came awards: In 2022, the Kansas Department of Commerce named Sew Loved Southwest Regional “Welcome Back to Kansas” winner. The Ad Astra (To the Stars) award honors Kansans who return to the state and start businesses. Martin also won the KDOC’s 2022 Women-Owned Business award. In 2025, Sew Loved earned another “To the Stars” award for retail businesses.

Yet her customers’ loyalty is Martin’s most prized achievement. In 2026, Sew Loved booked a continuous streak of retreats from February to August. Groups arrived back to back with less than a day between.

Morton County Economic Development Director Alexis O’Hair said Sew Loved makes a significant impact on local commerce.

“It has been really important. A lot of hunters come to Cimarron National Grasslands,” said O’Hair. “Now their wives come along. It doubles the people paying for lodging, shopping, eating out.”

O’Hair hopes to expand the tourist traffic with an October festival in 2027.

“We have everything you need for a nice little getaway — lots of reasons to stop here and stay a couple days. The quilt shop is one of them,” O’Hair said.

Martin would like to bring in more guests — offer project sessions for girls eighth grade and older, beginner sewing classes for children, maybe even upscale retreats with meals prepared by a chef.

“My retreat center has been swamped, so I haven’t been able to explore any of that,”

Martin said. “I just told my husband I may need another building with classroom space.”

She’s not trying to reach the stars, just building her business one step at a time.