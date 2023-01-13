In December 2022, Alex Fregger joined High Plains Public Radio’s team as Content Operations Manager at the downtown Amarillo Studio. “It’s my role to make sure that the programming our listeners love is up-to-date and ready for airplay,” Alex says. Originally from Maryland, he relocated to the Texas Panhandle from the east coast. He always looks forward to facing the many challenges of helping to run a unique station like HPPR.

Alex first discovered his passion for public media while attending Salisbury University pursuing a communications degree. As a student, he worked at Delmarva Public Radio, which helped him land a technical job at a local TV news station in beautiful York, Pennsylvania. “I’ve always had a passion for problem solving and learning how things work,” he says. “So I’m grateful to be at HPPR – a place to call home where I can do both.”

In his free time, Alex enjoys tabletop gaming, operating his ham radio, continuing education courses, exploring new cuisine and local restaurants, and zoning out to sci-fi/fantasy audio books. You can reach Alex via email at afregger@hppr.org, or at the Amarillo studio by phone at 806-553-4757.