Allison Adelle Hedge Coke’s most recent book, Look at This Blue, was a 2022 National Book Award Finalist. In 2021, she was inducted into the Texas Institute of Letters and awarded the 2021 AWP George Garrett Award from AWP. An American Book Award winning author and 2016 Library of Congress Witter Bynner Fellow, Hedge Coke has written or edited 18 books and is a Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing for the University of California Riverside and directs the Medical Health and Humanities Designated Emphasis in the School of Medicine, where she also teaches Death and Dying and Narrative Medicine. More information can be found at www.hedgecoke.com.