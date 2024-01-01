© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating at very reduced power due to repair work on its tower. If you are experiencing reception problem please stream either of HPPR's programming services on the player above or HPPR's mobile app.
Thank you for your patience while this important tower work is being completed.
Charles Forrest Jones

Charles Forrest Jones

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Charles Forrest Jones lives with his wife and dogs in Lawrence, Kansas and Creede, Colorado. He has a BS in Biology from Kansas University, an MPA from Harvard University’s Kennedy School, and spent the majority of his professional life in public service. From 2003 to 2014, he served as Director of the Kansas University Public Management Center and taught MPA ethics and administration. Each of his academic courses included at least one reading to inspire creativity -- such as The Glass Castle or On Writing -- for public policy is rooted in the human condition. There is a place for the articulate, compelling, even beautiful.