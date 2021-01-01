Having made his home on the High Plains, Coleman Younger takes "I did a semester abroad" to dizzying new heights with Irie Astra.

Coleman shares the stories, legends, and tall tales that shaped the world of Caribbean culture, his show adds depth to songs old and new. He has been in the world of music since he was 17, and has worked behind the scenes putting together shows for over 300 artists on stages from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Cozumel, Mexico.

When he's not behind the desk at his day job (or playing melodica in his basement because, to date, no one has booked a melodica show), you can find him gallivanting across the Plains, playing hockey, telling his dog to stop barking, or cooking a new pescatarian dish.

Coleman may be the only practicing Rastafarian on the High Plains. Email him at reggae@hppr.org!