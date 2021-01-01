© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNK-FM 90.1 serving far Northwest Kansas is off the air due to interference to the satellite signal that delivers HPPR’s programming to the station. Our engineer is currently at the site working to determine the source of the interference and resolve the problem. We apologize for this service disruption and invite you to listen to HPPR’s digital streams at hppr.org or the HPPR mobile app.
Denise Low

Denise Low

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Former Kansas Poet Laureate Denise Low is author of over forty books of prose and poetry, including the memoir The Turtle's Beating Heart: One Family's Story of Lenape Survival (University of Nebraska Press), Jigsaw Puzzling: Essays (Meadowlark Press, Coffin Award), and Casino Bestiary: Poems (Spartan Press). Low is a founding board member of the national Indigenous Nations Poets (In-Na-Po), and former board member of Associated Writing Programs. Forthcoming is House of Grace, House of Blood from the University of Arizona Press’s Sun Tracks series (2024). She and Thomas Weso founded Mammoth Publications, an independent press that specializes in Indigenous American and literary works. She resides in Sonoma County, California. www.deniselow.net