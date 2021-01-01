Former Kansas Poet Laureate Denise Low is author of over forty books of prose and poetry, including the memoir The Turtle's Beating Heart: One Family's Story of Lenape Survival (University of Nebraska Press), Jigsaw Puzzling: Essays (Meadowlark Press, Coffin Award), and Casino Bestiary: Poems (Spartan Press). Low is a founding board member of the national Indigenous Nations Poets (In-Na-Po), and former board member of Associated Writing Programs. Forthcoming is House of Grace, House of Blood from the University of Arizona Press’s Sun Tracks series (2024). She and Thomas Weso founded Mammoth Publications, an independent press that specializes in Indigenous American and literary works. She resides in Sonoma County, California. www.deniselow.net