Dr. Kimberley Hieb

Dr. Kimberly Hieb currently serves as Associate Professor of Music History at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, just south of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. There she teaches undergraduate music history as well as topical seminars and research methods courses for graduate students. She is the host of the Amarillo Symphony Guild’s pre-concert Lunch and Listen events that take place on Fridays during concert weeks, and she is a frequent guest at Chamber Music Amarillo’s pre-concert talks. While her central research focus is sacred music in seventeenth-century Salzburg, she is also currently at work on a coffee table volume celebrating the Amarillo Symphony’s upcoming centennial in 2024.