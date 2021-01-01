Helen Hands has served the station as a volunteer grant writer for eight years. In her time, she’s helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars through her thoughtful writing and keen reporting. These funds have helped support the upkeep of HPPR’s many transmitters and translators across the listening area, as well as to support day to day operations, and fund new initiatives.

Prior to her time with HPPR, Helen was a wildlife biologist at Cheyenne Bottoms and a statewide biologist for migratory game birds.

In Helen’s words, the access HPPR provides to news is incredibly valuable. She’s a big fan of the reporting from this region as well as the national programs like morning edition and all things considered. She especially likes listening to HPPR Connect and uses the mobile app. Helen lives in Hays with her husband and two dogs. In her spare time, she enjoys running, biking, backpacking, hunting pheasants, and reading.