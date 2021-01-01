I’m Holly Mercer. As Director of the Learning Resource Center and Library Director at Dodge City Community College, I am part of several initiatives celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion, so I’m particularly excited to be reading Like Water for Chocolate. Since moving to southwest Kansas from Massachusetts, I’ve been a library consultant and was Director of the Southwest Kansas Library System. That just confirms my commitment to reading and my appreciation for the modern library. I’ve served as president of the Kansas Library Association, of the Dodge City Rotary Club, Rotary International, and as a mentor in the Library Leadership and Management Association. I hold degrees from the University of Southern Maine, from Baker College and a Master of Library & Information Science from Drexel University.