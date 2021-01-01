Jarrett Kaufman is the Assistant Professor of English and a new member of the Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s English department. Born and raised in Nashville, Illinois, a small town outside St. Louis, Missouri, he holds degrees in history, English and Creative Writing. Kaufman cites a love of small classes, collegial colleagues, and rural communities in general in making OPSU the perfect fit for him. He’s heard Radio Reader BookBytes, so looks forward to weighing in. In his spare time outside of the classroom, Dr. Kaufman plays the guitar. For over 20 years, he has played in a handful of bands. While in his undergraduate, he studied Jazz and received his minor in Music.