Leslie VonHolten explores and writes about connections between land and culture and particularly on the prairie spaces she loves to walk. Her works have been published or are forthcoming in The New Territory, Literary Landscapes, About Place Journal, Dark Mountain Project, and Lawrence.com, among other sites. Leslie has served as a board member for the Garden of Eden art environment in Lucas, Kansas; was a founding member of the Percolator Artspace in Lawrence, Kansas; and has been a book commentator for High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, Kansas, since 2015. She was honored with a Tallgrass Artist Residency in 2022 Today, she writes about land and culture: ecology, community history, literature, art, and the undertold stories of prairie spaces. Most recently she co-edited Kansas Matters: 21st Century Writers on the Sunflower State with Thomas Fox Averill. The book features the work of 35 writers and was published by the University Press of Kansas in September 2025.