Leslie VonHoltenHPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor
Leslie VonHolten explores and writes about connections between land and culture and particularly on the prairie spaces she loves to walk. Her works have been published or are forthcoming in The New Territory, Literary Landscapes, About Place Journal, Dark Mountain Project, and Lawrence.com, among other sites. Leslie has served as a board member for the Garden of Eden art environment in Lucas, Kansas; was a founding member of the Percolator Artspace in Lawrence, Kansas; and has been a book commentator for High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, Kansas, since 2015. She was honored with a Tallgrass Artist Residency in 2022 Today, she writes about land and culture: ecology, community history, literature, art, and the undertold stories of prairie spaces. Most recently she co-edited Kansas Matters: 21st Century Writers on the Sunflower State with Thomas Fox Averill. The book features the work of 35 writers and was published by the University Press of Kansas in September 2025.
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This is Leslie VonHolten out here on the High Plains of Kansas with another Radio Readers Book Byte. In this day of genre fiction, where we have lanes for romance, fantasy, romantasy, science fiction, climate fiction, speculative—et cetera, you know what I mean—I’m not sure where my current preferences land, label-wise. I like inspiring characters, and bonus points if those characters are women.
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This is Leslie VonHolten from the High Plains of Kansas with another Radio Reader’s Book Byte. Isn’t creativity an interesting element of being human? Such a mystery—where does it come from, and how does it manifest? I’ve found myself grateful for the various ways creative thinking appears in our lives.
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This is Leslie VonHolten from HPPR’s Radio Readers on-air book club. This fall we invite you to read along with us as we explore books narrated Through the Eyes of a Child.
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This is Leslie VonHolten of Kansas with another Radio Readers Book Byte.It’s summer on the High Plains, where the wind convects the heat and dust sloughs my face. In this idyllic prairie setting, you’ll find me lost in my garden, sweating, cursing, and hacking at the infernal bindweed, the persistent honeysuckle, and the other invasive plants that plot and work against me.
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This is Leslie VonHolten from the High Plains of Kansas with another HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte.Here on the High Plains, we can forget that some folks live lives separated from animals. I have two dogs, which I am obsessed with, and every so often my work finds me on a gravel road, chatting it up with curious cattle gathered along a fence line.
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This is Leslie VonHolten with another Radio Readers Book Byte.Radio Readers listeners will know that I absolutely am not a science fiction reader. The minute someone time travels, or gets on a spaceship, or has a conversation with some other kind of sentient life force not from Earth—well, I am out. No thank you.
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This is Leslie VonHolten from the High Plains of Kansas with another HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte.At night, Theo and his young son Robin, the main characters of Bewilderment by Richard Powers, travel through the outer reaches of known space with their imaginations.
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“The world is too much with us; late and soon,Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers;—Little we see in Nature that is ours;We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!...”
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The second book in our “Wisdom of the Natural World” reading series looks to the sky above us—and the mysteries within us. Bewilderment by Richard Powers is a powerful, deeply felt novel, and one of the most beautiful and heart-rending books I have ever read. Ever.
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This is Leslie VonHolten in Kansas with another HPPR Radio Readers BookByte.Robin Wall Kimmerer’s writing is a gift. Throughout her book, Braiding Sweetgrass, her prose gracefully, and comfortably, connects the many strands of her perspective: from her work as a biologist to her worldview formed by her Indigenous heritage, her overall love and affection for the natural world resonates throughout her book.