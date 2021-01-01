Ly Prescott became a senior intern at HPPR through the AmTech Career Academy in 2022. While at HPPR, he plans to work on graphic design, digital illustration, marketing research, events, visual promotions, audio engineering, development, and fundraising. Ly strives to be a fun student in class, for both his teachers and his classmates—while keeping up with his work, obviously. Outside of school, he can be found playing video games, writing Dungeons & Dragons campaigns as a DM (ahem, Dungeon Master), or watching random videos while drawing. After graduation, he hopes to attend college for graphic design and travel the world.