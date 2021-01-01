Marco Macias earned his Ph.D. in History from the University of Arizona in 2018. Before that, he had received two masters in Latin American Studies and Public Administration and a bachelor’s in political science, History, and Latin American Studies. He specializes in Latin American history, with a concentration in Mexico. His areas of interest are in cultural studies and sensory history. He is currently developing a monograph on Francisco Villa and his portrayals in popular culture and collective memory.