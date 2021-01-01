Marco Macias
Marco Macias earned his Ph.D. in History from the University of Arizona in 2018. Before that, he had received two masters in Latin American Studies and Public Administration and a bachelor’s in political science, History, and Latin American Studies. He specializes in Latin American history, with a concentration in Mexico. His areas of interest are in cultural studies and sensory history. He is currently developing a monograph on Francisco Villa and his portrayals in popular culture and collective memory.