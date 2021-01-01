Mark Davies is the Wimberly Professor of Social and Ecological Ethics and Director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. He is the Executive Director of the Leadership, Education, and Development (LEaD) Hub North America of the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of the United Methodist Church and has served as an Oklahoma Humanities State Scholar.

Mark publishes in the areas of Boston personalism, process philosophy and ethics, and ecological ethics. He is an advocate for social justice, participatory democracy, and ecological sustainability. He and his wife Kristin live in Edmond, OK, and they have two daughters who attend Oklahoma City University.