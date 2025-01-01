© 2025
HPPR Poets on the Plains, Featured Poet

Melissa Fite Johnson is the author of three full-length collections, most recently Midlife Abecedarian (Riot in Your Throat, 2024). Her poems have appeared in Ploughshares, Pleiades, HAD, Whale Road Review, SWWIM, and elsewhere. Melissa, a high school English teacher, is a poetry editor for The Weight, a journal for high school students, and Porcupine Lit, a journal for and by teachers. She and her husband live with their dogs in Lawrence, KS, where she co-hosts the Volta reading series at the Replay Lounge. Connect with her on Instagram and X/Twitter. Or email her at melissafitejohnson@gmail.com (https://melissafitejohnson.com/)