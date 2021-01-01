Michael Roberts earned an associate degree from South Plains College, a bachelor’s degree in Education from Texas Tech University, and a master’s degree in Communication from West Texas A&M University. His career included stints in the oil and gas business and with Cargill Incorporated in management. In his years with the Amarillo ISD, he taught Advanced Placement English, Theory of Knowledge, and served as the International Baccalaureate Coordinator.

Michael Roberts shares a home in Canyon, Texas, with his wife Marilyn Roberts, a retired elementary mathematics teacher, along with Diego Roberts, an erudite Yorkie terrier.