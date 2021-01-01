My name is Nicole English. Born in Texas, raised bilingual in two cultures, I’m a second generation academic and folkloric dancer. I’m also an assistant professor of sociology at FHSU holding degrees from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. My interests range from the sociology of dance, arts, and community to LatinX studies, and technology. My formal research interests include the social impact of the arts and performance, (esp. dance), culture, and community, and their relationships to health and well-being across the life span. As such, I’ve written on the ways in which dance groups create community, both within the group and outside of the group, and how dance movement translates into social interactions as a process to create social solidarity.