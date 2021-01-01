Radio Reader Pat Tyrer (pronounced ty-REE) will serve as Book Leader for The Cellist of The Cellist of Sarajevo. Tyrer is Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English at WTAMU where she teachers creative writing, American literature and technical communication, but Pat began her career as an LPN and a Navy purchasing agent before beginning her academic career at age 40. She has published short stories, poems and essays in a variety of journals, and has published two books of poetry, Creative Hearts and Western Spaces, Western Places.