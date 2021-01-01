Raylene Hinz-Penner is retired from teaching English and writing at Washburn University and Bethel College. She has written both poetry and essays about place, specifically exploring time, geography, migrations and the land. She attended Bethel College and holds advanced degrees from the University of Kansas and Wichita State University. East of Liberal is her second book. Raylene and her husband Doug Penner spent their married lives in higher education in teaching and administration. They recently retired to North Newton, Kansas.

