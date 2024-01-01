Skylar Childress joined HPPR's senior internship program in the fall of 2024 through AmTech Career Academy. During her tenure, she hopes to learn more about herself as an artist and begin learning new skills like audio engineering and storytelling. She spends most of her time outside of school engaged in a long-term art project in which she has been creating an intricate, imaginary world, both through art and writing. When she’s not in class at Tascosa High School, Skylar enjoys spending time with her many cats, drinking tea, and getting inspired by other creators and their art.

Some of the creative outlets that inspire her are: Beginners Guide by Everything Unlimited Ltd.; anything made by Japanese animator, filmmaker, and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki; The Legend of Zelda series; the adventure game Stray by BlueTwelve Studio; world-building enthusiast Curious Archives; among many others. Skylar hopes to pursue a career as a freelance artist and creative writer after graduation, and she’s still on the fence about college. You can view some of her art on her Instagram page .