Xavier Roberson joined HPPR in the fall of 2022 as an intern with AmTech Career Academy's Senior Internship Program. Along with improving his graphic design skills and techniques, he plans on diving into new technology. Xavier loves to work on cars and computers, as well as make his own video games. “I’ll work on almost anything I can get my hands on, technology-wise,” he admits. Here at HPPR, Xavier plans to exceed everyone’s expectations to better promote the stations’ goals, all while strengthening his expertise and knowledge. He has hopes to attend Amarillo College after high school, with a focus on computer science; eventually, he aspires to finish his degree at the University of Texas at Dallas.