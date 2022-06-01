Growing on the High Plains: Flashy Trout Back Lettuce

Today, I thought we could crack open some heirloom lettuce! Today's Growing on the High Plains shares a hot tip on a cool green that grows well in our region, and it's pretty tasty too. Though it goes by many names like "forellenschluss" or "speckled trout," the most common name these days is "flashy trout back" lettuce. There are some "do"s and "don't"s, so tune in for a few shortcuts to getting a great crop for this growing season.