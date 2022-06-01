© 2021
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Flashy Trout Back Lettuce

Published May 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT
"Lettuce" take a moment to celebrate a hearty green that's great for spring!

Today, I thought we could crack open some heirloom lettuce! Today's Growing on the High Plains shares a hot tip on a cool green that grows well in our region, and it's pretty tasty too. Though it goes by many names like "forellenschluss" or "speckled trout," the most common name these days is "flashy trout back" lettuce. There are some "do"s and "don't"s, so tune in for a few shortcuts to getting a great crop for this growing season.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
