Growing on the High Plains: Milkweed - Part One
Today's Growing on the High Plains kicks off a two-part exploration of the glorious milkweed plant. Crucial for some species, it's a great addition to any outdoor space — and it's easy to care for, too.
If there's one plant that High Plains gardeners should be sure to include in their yards, it's the milkweed plant. Monarch butterflies rely on it as a food source, as well as a location for its eggs, but it's also important to bees, hummingbirds, and other pollinators. Thankfully, there's a wide variety of milkweed plants available, though I'm partial to the tuberosa. If you need more information about milkweed, where to find plants, and which to plant, just drop me a line at skip@pld.com.