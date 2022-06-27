© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Milkweed - Part One

Published June 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
Today's Growing on the High Plains kicks off a two-part exploration of the glorious milkweed plant. Crucial for some species, it's a great addition to any outdoor space — and it's easy to care for, too.

If there's one plant that High Plains gardeners should be sure to include in their yards, it's the milkweed plant. Monarch butterflies rely on it as a food source, as well as a location for its eggs, but it's also important to bees, hummingbirds, and other pollinators. Thankfully, there's a wide variety of milkweed plants available, though I'm partial to the tuberosa. If you need more information about milkweed, where to find plants, and which to plant, just drop me a line at skip@pld.com.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
