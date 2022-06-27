Growing on the High Plains: Milkweed - Part One

If there's one plant that High Plains gardeners should be sure to include in their yards, it's the milkweed plant. Monarch butterflies rely on it as a food source, as well as a location for its eggs, but it's also important to bees, hummingbirds, and other pollinators. Thankfully, there's a wide variety of milkweed plants available, though I'm partial to the tuberosa. If you need more information about milkweed, where to find plants, and which to plant, just drop me a line at skip@pld.com.