Growing on the High Plains: Jenny Lind Melon

Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains hits on a heritage melon with a 150+ year history. Named for a famous Swedish musical celebrity that toured the U.S. in 1850 via P.T. Barnum's Greatest Show on Earth, the Jenny Lind melon became wildly popular. This melon displays many of the qualities of its namesake, including sweetness and a small dainty size, and thus was perfect for growing in a backyard garden. Today this heritage fruit is still popular, and easy to grow and serve.