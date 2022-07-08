© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Jenny Lind Melon

Published July 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
Is it a cantaloupe? Is it a honeydew? Is it a muskmelon? Well, yes and no...but it's definitely a Jenny LInd melon!

Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains hits on a heritage melon with a 150+ year history. Named for a famous Swedish musical celebrity that toured the U.S. in 1850 via P.T. Barnum's Greatest Show on Earth, the Jenny Lind melon became wildly popular. This melon displays many of the qualities of its namesake, including sweetness and a small dainty size, and thus was perfect for growing in a backyard garden. Today this heritage fruit is still popular, and easy to grow and serve.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
