Growing on the High Plains: Milkweed — Part Two

As we continue our two-part series on milkweed, this episode will share some of the useful applications of the plant for humans. From a natural remedy for poison ivy to use as a blood-clotting agent, milkweed has been used by Indegenous tribes and as folk medicine for centuries. It's been used as a sweetener, a textile, and as a substitute for rubber. But as it is also a potent toxin, milkweed has also been known to grace the tips of arrows. Ouch!