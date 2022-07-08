© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SkipMancini.jpg
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Milkweed — Part Two

Published June 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
milkweed2.jpg

Today, we continue our discussion of milkweed—a crucial plant for monarch butterflies and other pollinators, but also a resource for humans throughout history.

As we continue our two-part series on milkweed, this episode will share some of the useful applications of the plant for humans. From a natural remedy for poison ivy to use as a blood-clotting agent, milkweed has been used by Indegenous tribes and as folk medicine for centuries. It's been used as a sweetener, a textile, and as a substitute for rubber. But as it is also a potent toxin, milkweed has also been known to grace the tips of arrows. Ouch!

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
See stories by Skip Mancini