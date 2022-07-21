Growing on the High Plains: Planting a Fall Garden
If there's one thing for sure on the High Plains, it's been TOO HOT to think too much about planting ANOTHER garden when it's a challenge to keep up with care for the one that's in the ground. But now is the time to begin planning if you're hoping for an autumnal plot.
Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains attempts to COOL IT with the hot temperatures in our region and set our sights on a cooler future season. While water and shade cloth have been a necessary tool this summer, I'm already thinking about how to manage a healthy, fall planting to get us through the next three or four months. It's best to consider vegetables that have a swift turnaround from going in the ground to harvest, such as cabbage and spinach. Though root vegetables are also a fine option, you'll likely want to skip the spuds.