Growing on the High Plains: Planting a Fall Garden

Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains attempts to COOL IT with the hot temperatures in our region and set our sights on a cooler future season. While water and shade cloth have been a necessary tool this summer, I'm already thinking about how to manage a healthy, fall planting to get us through the next three or four months. It's best to consider vegetables that have a swift turnaround from going in the ground to harvest, such as cabbage and spinach. Though root vegetables are also a fine option, you'll likely want to skip the spuds.