© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SkipMancini.jpg
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Planting a Fall Garden

Published July 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
Spinach.jpg

If there's one thing for sure on the High Plains, it's been TOO HOT to think too much about planting ANOTHER garden when it's a challenge to keep up with care for the one that's in the ground. But now is the time to begin planning if you're hoping for an autumnal plot.

Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains attempts to COOL IT with the hot temperatures in our region and set our sights on a cooler future season. While water and shade cloth have been a necessary tool this summer, I'm already thinking about how to manage a healthy, fall planting to get us through the next three or four months. It's best to consider vegetables that have a swift turnaround from going in the ground to harvest, such as cabbage and spinach. Though root vegetables are also a fine option, you'll likely want to skip the spuds.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
See stories by Skip Mancini