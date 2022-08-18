Growing on the High Plains: Fall Tree Planting
It's been hot, High Plains. I don't know about you, but I already have my mind on the Fall—and t's about that time to start planning for planting some trees around your place.
When it comes to getting a new tree in the ground on your property, there are many things to consider. So today's episode of Growing on the High Plains will discuss how to select the right tree, the best location, and how best to maintain the soil to expect successful growth. We'll talk about root balls, tree holes, distance of planting, and more. How you plant, what you plant, and where you plant matter greatly, so listen and learn a few tips!