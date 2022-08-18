© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SkipMancini.jpg
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Fall Tree Planting

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
plantTree.jpg

It's been hot, High Plains. I don't know about you, but I already have my mind on the Fall—and t's about that time to start planning for planting some trees around your place.

When it comes to getting a new tree in the ground on your property, there are many things to consider. So today's episode of Growing on the High Plains will discuss how to select the right tree, the best location, and how best to maintain the soil to expect successful growth. We'll talk about root balls, tree holes, distance of planting, and more. How you plant, what you plant, and where you plant matter greatly, so listen and learn a few tips!

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
See stories by Skip Mancini