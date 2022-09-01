Growing on the High Plains: The Case of the "Mystery Melons"
On today's episode, tune in for a sweet story in the round. Sometimes the best treats are worth chasing, but remember that "you can't always get what you want."
Today's Growing on the High Plains will peel back the rind of a juicy memory from a past planting season. Though I've always tried to keep melons on the annual checklist of garden fruits, one particular six-pack of honeydew plants stand out as a sweet victory. It seems that doing one's research makes a big difference and can unleash the true, tender spirit of the honeydew. And once I was hooked, I discovered these green globes can hard to come by! In fact, you might even think you've scored a few, only to reveal a mysterious imposter.
(Rebroadcast from September 2, 2021)