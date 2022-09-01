Growing on the High Plains: The Case of the "Mystery Melons"

Today's Growing on the High Plains will peel back the rind of a juicy memory from a past planting season. Though I've always tried to keep melons on the annual checklist of garden fruits, one particular six-pack of honeydew plants stand out as a sweet victory. It seems that doing one's research makes a big difference and can unleash the true, tender spirit of the honeydew. And once I was hooked, I discovered these green globes can hard to come by! In fact, you might even think you've scored a few, only to reveal a mysterious imposter.

(Rebroadcast from September 2, 2021)