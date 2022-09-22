© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plans Outdoors: Bow Season on the Horizon

Published September 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Luke takes time this week to go through a few different ways to target practice for the upcoming Bow season.

This week Luke is talking about the opener of whitetail archery season which is only days away. Luke gives some insightful tips that will hopefully help you but that big buck or fat doe on the meat pole.
Remember, you can contact Luke via his website www.catfishradio.org Also, Luke's weekly outdoor show with Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice, "A Sportsmans Life" airs each week on Carbon TV www.carbontv.com

