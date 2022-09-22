High Plans Outdoors: Bow Season on the Horizon

This week Luke is talking about the opener of whitetail archery season which is only days away. Luke gives some insightful tips that will hopefully help you but that big buck or fat doe on the meat pole.

Remember, you can contact Luke via his website www.catfishradio.org Also, Luke's weekly outdoor show with Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice, "A Sportsmans Life" airs each week on Carbon TV www.carbontv.com