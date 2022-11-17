© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Mossberg Rifles

Published November 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST
This week Luke got a new rifle, and he shares some history on the company as well as himself.

Luke's brand new deer rifle, a Mossbert Patriot in 6.5 Creedmoor
In today's show Luke talks about his many years of shooting and hunting with Mossberg firearms www.mossberg.com
Luke's first gun was a little .Mossberg .410 way back in 1958. He used the little shotgun for small game and quail around the farmstead in northeast Texas where he grew up. He is now excited about scoping and sighting in his new Mossberg Patriot deer rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor.

