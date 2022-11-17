High Plains Outdoors: Mossberg Rifles

Luke's brand new deer rifle, a Mossbert Patriot in 6.5 Creedmoor

In today's show Luke talks about his many years of shooting and hunting with Mossberg firearms www.mossberg.com

Luke's first gun was a little .Mossberg .410 way back in 1958. He used the little shotgun for small game and quail around the farmstead in northeast Texas where he grew up. He is now excited about scoping and sighting in his new Mossberg Patriot deer rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor.



