High Plains Outdoors: Favorite Type of Fish

Luke talks about a white bass fishing trip earlier this week at Lake Ray Hubbard, located about thirty minutes east of Dallas on Interstate 30. Luke was fishing with his friend guide Brandon Sargent 469 989 1010 with Lead Slingers Guide Service and Kenneth Shepherd.. Luke broke away from hunting for the day and enjoyed some fast pace catching using lead slabs. If you are in the mood to hear about some fast-paced fishing action and an upcoming fish fry, click and listen to today's show.

Contact Luke Clayton via his website www.catfishradio.org

