High Plains Outdoors: Grilling/Smoking With Large Pieces of Meat
Ways To Subscribe
Luke shares some secrets the help when cooking large pieces of meat.
A few weeks ago, Luke discussed how he grills venison and wild pork steaks. In today's show, he addresses the proper way to turn larger cuts of meat, ie.. roasts, ribs, backstraps, etc. into mouthwatering meals. Luke's website is www.catfishradio.org.
There you can watch the weekly outdoor show he does with his buddies Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice.
|Home [catfishradio.org]Luke’s New Book, “Kill To Grill – The Ultimate Guide To Hog Hunting”www.catfishradio.org