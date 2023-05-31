High Plains Outdoors: Larry's Bear Hunt

This week, Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn, aka Mr. Whitetail. Larry recaps a recent bear hunt up in Alberta where he took a nice black bear with his Mossbert Patriot rifle chambered in Hornady's new cartridge 7mm PRC. Larry had a close call with a young boar that desired to share his treestand.
In this week's show, Luke discusses catching channel catfish from the bank. A couple days ago, Luke joined Lake Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903 474 3078) for a few hours of fishing with the guides Tony P's Punch Bait. The catching was red hot. Click and listen to Luke talk about the trip!
This week, Luke 'walks' you through a very simple recipe for making tasty fried pies from fresh blackberries.Blueberries, strawberries or your favorite berry can be used but Luke says his blueberry vines are loaded and he's putting the berries to good use.Luke use fresh, soft flour tortillas for dough in this recipe and the entire process takes very little time.Click above to listen to Luke give you step by step instructions.