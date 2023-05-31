© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Larry's Bear Hunt

By Luke Clayton
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
This week, Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn, aka Mr. Whitetail. Larry recaps a recent bear hunt up in Alberta where he took a nice black bear with his Mossbert Patriot rifle chambered in Hornady's new cartridge 7mm PRC. Larry had a close call with a young boar that desired to share his treestand.

Luke Clayton
