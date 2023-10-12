© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Luke & Larry's Book

By Luke Clayton
Published October 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT
Luke is joined this week by his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn. The two are celebrating their new book, "Campfire Talk", now available through www.catfishradio.org.

Luke Clayton
