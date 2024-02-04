© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: 2nd Opening Day

By Luke Clayton
Published February 4, 2024 at 9:22 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Luke just returned from a west Texas late season deer hunt with his friend Larry Weishuhn. Larry and Luke recap the hunt in this week's High Plains Outdoors. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton