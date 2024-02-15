High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Trips to Lake Saskatchewan

Join Luke this week as he gives some tips on making a wilderness fishing trip to a fly in lake in Saskatchewan. Now is prime time to make plans for a trip this coming summer. For more information, visit www.tourismsaskatchewan.com . Feel free to email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org, he will be happy to answer any questions you might have on fishing 'up north'!
Luke just returned from a west Texas late season deer hunt with his friend Larry Weishuhn. Larry and Luke recap the hunt in this week's High Plains Outdoors. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
In this week's show, Luke gives some instructions on the preparation of one of his favorite camp recipes. Click and lean a simple but tasty Mexican dish that is a blend of burrito and taco. To learn more about Luke, visit his website www.catfishradio.org
Deer love grapes, that's the reason you see high fences around most vineyards. Luke's guest this week is Mr.Paul Moore with Vineyard Max www.vineyardmax.net . Paul devised a way to dry grape skins and incorporate them with grains to make a super effective deer attractant. Click to listen to this week's show.
This week, Luke gives some tips for loading game into a pickup or ATV. Back injury is a definite possibility, especially for older hunters when attempting to load game into the bed of a pickup. Listen to Luke's tips in this week's show, it might just save you some back problems. Listen to Luke's hour-long outdoor show at www.catfishradio.org.