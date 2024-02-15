© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Trips to Lake Saskatchewan

By Luke Clayton
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:52 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Join Luke this week as he gives some tips on making a wilderness fishing trip to a fly in lake in Saskatchewan. Now is prime time to make plans for a trip this coming summer. For more information, visit www.tourismsaskatchewan.com . Feel free to email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org, he will be happy to answer any questions you might have on fishing 'up north'!

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton