94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.
High Plains Outdoors: Larry Weishuhn's Chicken Thigh Recipe

By Luke Clayton
Published February 22, 2024 at 9:41 AM CST
Larry Weishuhn aka Mr. Whitetail joins Luke this week and divulges one of his signature methods of cooking chicken thighs over very hot campfire coals. Connect with Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org

