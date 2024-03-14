© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County

By Luke Clayton
Published March 14, 2024 at 2:46 PM CDT
This week, Luke is talking about a fun outing he enjoyed earlier in the week at the Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County with Edgar Cotton, Edgar's son David Cotton, Larry Weishuhn, Mr. Bo, and Lawrance Rice and his son Logan with LR3 SERVICES. (www.lr3services.com) The Rices have a drone business and assist landowners and hunters with game counts and hunts for non game species in Texas where the use of drones is legal for certain applications. Click and listen to Luke give an account of the evening.

Luke Clayton
