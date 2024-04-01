High Plains Outdoors: Turkey Hunts

This week, Luke is talking about a fun outing he enjoyed earlier in the week at the Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County with Edgar Cotton, Edgar's son David Cotton, Larry Weishuhn, Mr. Bo, and Lawrance Rice and his son Logan with LR3 SERVICES. (www.lr3services.com) The Rices have a drone business and assist landowners and hunters with game counts and hunts for non game species in Texas where the use of drones is legal for certain applications. Click and listen to Luke give an account of the evening.

Listen • 4:59