High Plains Outdoors: Turkey Hunts

This week, Luke is talking about a fun outing he enjoyed earlier in the week at the Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County with Edgar Cotton, Edgar's son David Cotton, Larry Weishuhn, Mr. Bo, and Lawrance Rice and his son Logan with LR3 SERVICES. (www.lr3services.com) The Rices have a drone business and assist landowners and hunters with game counts and hunts for non game species in Texas where the use of drones is legal for certain applications. Click and listen to Luke give an account of the evening.
In today's show, Luke talks about making "cowboy coffee' over a campfire and explains why the flavor is so much better. The key is getting the water boiling hot before adding the coffee grounds and then allowing the grounds to boil a couple minutes. Click to learn all about Luke's method of making coffee that is guaranteed to wake you up.... quick! Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
Join Luke this week as he gives some tips on making a wilderness fishing trip to a fly in lake in Saskatchewan. Now is prime time to make plans for a trip this coming summer. For more information, visit www.tourismsaskatchewan.com . Feel free to email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org, he will be happy to answer any questions you might have on fishing 'up north'!
Luke just returned from a west Texas late season deer hunt with his friend Larry Weishuhn. Larry and Luke recap the hunt in this week's High Plains Outdoors. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org